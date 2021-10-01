[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Arlington Restaurant Week from Oct. 18-25.
The event “is designed to help local restaurants gain exposure . . . and to attract new patrons,” Chamber officials said. “This event runs differently from your average Restaurant Week, in that it is open to all restaurants – from fast-casual spots to five-star dining establishments.”
Owing to events of the past 20 months, “now more than ever it is important to support and highlight the local restaurant community and its importance in Arlington,” Chamber president and CEO Kate Bates said.
For information and a list of participating restaurants and their menus, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.