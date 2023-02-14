The Arlington Chamber of Commerce's annual Hospitality Awards event on Tuesday honored 66 front-line workers in the county's hospitality industry - the first time the awards have been presented since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 17th Hospitality Awards, sponsored by StayArlington, were presented to hospitality workers who deliver outstanding customer service, exhibit excellence in their roles and continuously exceed their job descriptions.
Flavia Sampaio, general manager of Residence Inn Arlington Rosslyn and chair of the Arlington Chamber Hotel General Managers Committee,opened the program.
"Throughout the last three years, we have seen the incredible resilience of the hospitality industry, and its especially incredible workforce," Sampaio said. "We are thrilled to be able to resume this program to recognize the dedication of the workers who helped keep the lights on in 2020."
Following her opening remarks, Kate Bates, Arlington Chamber president and CEO,presented the awards. "This event is our celebration of the people who make a difference in the Arlington hospitality industry," Bates said. "These individuals truly are the heart of the Arlington hospitality industry, and our community is lucky to have each and every one of them."
During the ceremony, Bates read testimonials of how each Hospitality Superstar Award winner displayed integrity and dedication in his or her work, along with examples of how they care for guests above and beyond the call. One winner, Milagro Lazo of the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City,ensured that hotel staff were equipped with the necessary information and tools to keep themselves and the guests safe during the pandemic. She created notebooks with all the new standards for housekeepers and even translated that information into Spanish.
Another award winner, Odilia Ruiz of Residence Inn Arlington Ballston, once brought her sewing machine from home and began making pillowcases from clean, recycled linen after housekeeping linen orders were delayed with no delivery date.
The ceremony also honored 11 individuals with the Bob Klein Legendary Service Award for 25 or more years of service in the Arlington hospitality industry. Bob Klein was the late general manager of the Holiday Inn National Airport and was instrumental in creating the Hospitality Awards program and ensuring its success for the first five years.
Among those awarded was Gerald Gminderof the Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport,who has worked at the same hotel for 42 years -- and has never called out of work or been late.
Other Bob Klein Service Award honorees were:
- Hugo Alonzo, Silver Diner
- Walter Grispo, Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- Juan Flores, Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- Jember Gebrewahid, Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport
- Goran Gvozderac, Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- Jose Osorio, Crystal Gateway Marriott
- Fernando Robelly, Crystal Gateway Marriott
- Emee Torrez, Hyatt Centric Arlington/Our Town Hospitality
- Senol Yeniceli, Renaissance Arlington Capital View
- Husniya Yusuf, Crystal Gateway Marriott