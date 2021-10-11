[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its 97th annual meeting, to be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.
The event will provide both a look back at 2021 and a look ahead to 2022, as well as a changing of the leadership guard and the presentation of awards.
The cost is $65 for members, $75 for others. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.