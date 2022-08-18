The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has launched a new effort to give its member organizations, that do not have one access to one, an employee-retirement plan.
The business organization on Aug. 17 announced a partnership with Lincoln Financial Group and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to deliver a group 401(k) Multiple Employer Aggregation Program (MEAP) to its members. Through this program, Chamber members will receive access to a cost-effective retirement program that will relieve businesses of many of the administrative obligations associated with providing a retirement program.
“This program provides a simple solution to an issue that many businesses are struggling to solve,” Chamber officials said.
Chamber member Barry Seymour with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will handle the overall operation of the 401(k) program. Members who opt to participate will have direct contact with Seymour, who will walk through their current plan or assist with the transition into the Chamber’s MEAP program.
“People have always been at the heart of every good business and organization, and taking care of employees truly is good business,” said Chamber president/CEO Kate Bates. “We are proud to adopt this program as an additional value to our members, especially our small-business members. In today’s competitive labor market, it is important that our members have the ability to offer their employees a robust benefits program, which includes a retirement plan.”
This program is now available to Chamber members. Businesses that are not yet members and are interested in learning more can contact membership@arlingtonchamber.org.
