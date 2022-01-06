[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce will join with other business leaders from across the commonwealth at “Chamber Day at the Capitol” on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The annual event was moved to an online format for 2021, but is back in person at the Omni Richmond Hotel for 2022. It includes a morning briefing with legislative leaders, networking, a luncheon and an evening reception.
In the afternoon, Chamber members will meet with members of Arlington legislative delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest.
For information on the events, e-mail advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org.