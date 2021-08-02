[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its 97th annual Arlington Business Gala, to be held Nov. 13 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City.
The event traditionally is held in January, but was delayed this year due to COVID.
Early-bird registration for the black-tie event is now available, and sponsorship opportunities also are available.
For information, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.