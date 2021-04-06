[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to hold its 35th annual Best Business Awards program as a hybrid event – with both in-person and “virtual” options – on Wednesday, May 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“This prestigious awards dinner recognizes businesses in the Arlington community that go above and beyond to serve clients and make Arlington a great place to work and live,” Chamber officials said.
The in-person event will be limited to no more than 50 guests, while others can watch via Zoom.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
