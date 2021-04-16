[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to hold a business-centric debate among candidates for Arlington County Board next month.
The event, planned for May 25 at 6 p.m., is slated to include the two contenders for the Democratic nomination for County Board (incumbent Takis Karantonis and challenger Chanda Choun, with the primary set for June 8) as well as independent Audrey Clement and any other candidates who might qualify for the ballot in coming weeks.
The moderator is expected to be Alex Koma of the Washington Business Journal.
The event will be held online, and is free and open to the public. For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamberofcommerce.org.
