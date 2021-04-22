[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In-person or online? That hasn’t been determined yet, but the Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced the date of its annual State of the County and Public-Safety Awards.
The program is slated for June 15 in a breakfast format. Public-health conditions will determine whether the event will be held in a hotel setting (as customary) or online (as was the case last year).
At the event, County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti will discuss the current state of local governance and economic development, while honors will be presented for outstanding service to members of Arlington’s public-safety community.
For more information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
(1) comment
LOL Check out this week's Crime Reports.
