The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has set Friday, Dec. 9, as the date of its 98th annual meeting, to be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.
The luncheon event will feature the annual change of leadership, presentation of awards and both a look back at the past year and a look ahead to what may come.
The cost is $65 for Chamber members, $95 for others, and sponsorships are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]