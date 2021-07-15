[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has set the week of Oct. 18-25 for its annual Restaurant Week, aimed to buoy a sector of the economy that faced challenges during the COVID era.
“This is a great opportunity for participants to take the week to explore the diverse restaurant scene in Arlington and find a new go-to place for dining out,” officials with the business organization said in announcing the effort.
In 2020, a total of 42 local restaurants participated. “This event runs differently from your average Restaurant Week, in that it is open to all restaurants from fast-casual spots to five-star dining establishments,” Chamber officials said.
Both Chamber-member eateries and those who are not members can participate; there is no charge for Chamber-member restaurants to take part.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org or call (703) 525-2400.