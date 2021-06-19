[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that normal(ish) times may be on the rebound, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its first in-person Business After Business networking session since the onset of the pandemic.
“Dust off your business cards and register,” the organization said in announcing plans for an in-person event on Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Creating connections in this relaxed setting is a great way to end your business day,” Chamber officials said.
The event will be held at WHINO at Ballston Quarter.
Registration is $25 for members, $35 for non-members.
For information, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.