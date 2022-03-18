It was a case of really unfortunate timing.
The Arlington Chorale had planned to present a performance called “Through Troubled Times” on March 14, 2020 – the very week that the first rush of the COVID pandemic sent much of Northern Virginia into lockdown.
But now two years later, and with the name of the performance proving somewhat prophetic, the show will go on. “Through Troubled Times” will be presented on Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church.
“Our shared human experiences over the last two years during the pandemic certainly add a new perspective to this repertoire,” said Ellen Keating, a soprano with and board president of the chorale.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.arlingtonchorale.org. Proof of vaccination and a mask will be required of all audience members.
Featuring dark dramatic moments and soaring melodies, the program includes Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass for chorus and orchestra. This compelling masterwork was first performed more than 200 years ago, but its message of finding hope in turbulent times strongly resonates with modern audiences, chorale leaders suggest.
Organizers say the concert serves as a symbol of the chorale’s resilience. Through “virtual” concerts throughout 2020 and into 2021, the organization remained strong, and has seen an influx of new members.
An auction was held in May 2021 to keep the group financially viable. One of the items auctioned off was the chance to guest-conduct. Ava Yi, a 13-year-old Arlington student, was the recipient and will conduct the ensemble in a special performance of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Established in 1966, the Arlington Chorale has been an integral part of the arts scene in the metro area for the ensuing half-century (and now beyond). The chorale is a mixed-voice chorus that performs a varied repertoire of smaller pieces and larger works for chorus and orchestra.
Each season, members take part in of the on-stage chorus for the Messiah Sing-a-Long at the Kennedy Center. Past performances also include singing the National Anthem at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Nationals Park and community events like the 40th anniversary of Arlington Thrive.
Those interested in singing with the choir are always invited. For information, see the Website or e-mail ingrid@arlingtonchorale.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]