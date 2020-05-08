The Arlington Chorale has launched an online auction to support its 2020-21 season, featuring gift cards purchased from local businesses by supporters of the music organization.
“Our priority is to ensure that the music of the Arlington Chorale can live on for many generations to come,” chorale director Ingrid Lestrud said. “However, we acknowledge the hardships our entire community faces during this time. For this reason, our organization is using this time to band together in support of small businesses that make Arlington feel like home.”
The auction will run May 11-17. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchorale.org.
