Chalice Theatre of Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington will present the original musical “Alix and Wonderland: A Gender Journey Down the Rabbit Hole” from Feb. 21-March 7, with performances Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the church, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
“Wrapped up in lively musical numbers and a good deal of humor, Alix’s journey – and our own – becomes one of profound questioning and exploration on the way to becoming fully and joyfully oneself,” producers said.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.uucava.org/chalice-theatre.
