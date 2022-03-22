Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ is one of six national winners in the 2022 “Cool Congregations Challenge” sponsored by Interfaith Power & Light.
Awards recipients were honored for their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, becoming models of community sustainability.
The church and other winning congregations “are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting contributions to climate change,” said Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light.
The Rock Spring congregation was lauded for efforts that aim to cut the church campus’s energy costs by 80 percent, including installation of a solar system that aims to meet half the present energy needs.
“We believe that to love our neighbors, we must reduce our carbon footprint and work for a restored earth,” said Rev. Laura Martin, an associate pastor at the church.
For information on the awards program, see the Website at www.interfaithpowerandlight.org.
