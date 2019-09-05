The Arlington County Civic Federation has added two new member organizations.
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization and the Spout Run Terrace condominiums were approved for membership on a voice vote at the federation’s Sept. 3 meeting.
Also at the meeting, Burton Bostwick was elected treasurer to succeed Sarah Shortall, who is stepping down for health reasons.
For information on the Civic Federation, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
