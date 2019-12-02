Here is one for those who like to plan ahead: The Arlington County Civic Federation has announced the date for its 2020 (and 104th) annual banquet.
The event will be held on Friday, April 17 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
The event will include a retrospective on the year in civic activism as well as presentation of awards, including the Sun Gazette Cup, the county’s highest honor in civic engagement.
More details will be posted early in 2020 at www.civfed.org.
