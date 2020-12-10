Pending final approval by the rank-and-file, the Arlington County Civic Federation’s new ad-hoc committee on Arlington governance will have its membership in place before the start of the new year.
The body has been tasked with bringing forward recommendations for consideration on how to improve – or at least modernize – a governance structure that dates to the early 1930s.
Civic Federation delegates voted 42-10 in October to empanel the body, which is being asked to have deliberations wrapped up and recommendations in place within a year.
The slate proposed by Civic Federation Allan Gajadhar, and slated to be voted on by delegates at the federation’s Dec. 15 meeting, includes Nancy Tate, John Vihstadt, Michael Beer, Dave Schutz, Chanda Choun, Sangita Sigdyal, Sharon Valenciais, Keith Fred, Beth Grossman, Kris Brown, Kevin Appel, Whytni Kernodle, Tannia Talento, Duke Banks and Chris Wimbush. About two-thirds of the nominees are current Civic Federation delegates.
The task force likely will consider a host of issues related to Arlington and its elected bodies, although its recommendations would be merely advisory in nature. Even if the Civic Federation membership is to ultimately adopt proposals, they would not be binding on county officials.
Among the issues that could be part of the discussion:
• Are the five-member County Board and School Board the right size for a geographically small but very densely populated community?
• Should the current at-large voting for County Board and School Board seats be changed to a district-based approach?
• How much should elected officials be paid?
• Should Arlington move to “instant-runoff” elections for County Board and School Board?
• Should there be term limits imposed on local elected officials?
• Should the county manager be made an elected official?
• Should Arlington consider becoming a city, and if so, what powers should be delegated to a mayor?
Some changes, if they transpire, could be implemented at the local level, while others would require intervention from the General Assembly to amend the Code of Virginia section dealing with Arlington.
The Civic Federation’s initiative marks the first time in a decade that serious structural changes to county governance have been considered. In 2010, a coalition that included public-safety unions launched a change-of-government petition drive that, if placed on the ballot and approved by voters, would have turned Arlington’s at-large County Board into a district-based body.
The proposal, however, was strenuously opposed by the Arlington County Democratic Committee and failed to reach the electorate, with the petition drive falling about 4,000 signatures short of the 14,350 needed.
Arlington’s current governance structure – a five-member County Board elected at-large – was approved in 1931 by the General Assembly, supplanting the three-member, district-based board of supervisors that had governed the community since 1870. In both 1931 and 1935, all five seats were elected simultaneously (as is the norm in most Virginia counties), but local residents received permission from the legislature to move to staggered terms beginning with the 1939 election. The arrangement has remained so ever since; it has both supporters and detractors in the body politic.
And as the Arlington County Civic Federation embarks on a study of governance issues, so to does its counterpart immediately to the west.
The board of directors of the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) is considering moving forward with a study to determine if that community – currently an unincorporated area of Fairfax County – should seek General Assembly approval to become an independent city.
“I know a lot of people sometimes – and I’m one of them – feel that Fairfax County’s just so big that it’s hard for the county government to be responsive to various communities in the county,” MCA president Robert Jackson said. “There [are] issues of some frustration.”
State law that for more than three decades has prohibited the incorporation of new cities, expires in 2024.
MCA board member Martin Smith said he supported efforts to investigate forming a city of McLean.
“There are a lot of angles to it, but that’s why we start early, right?” Smith said. “I think it’s a great idea to at least look at it.”
A move from unincorporated part of a county to an independent city would require McLean leaders to form their own school system, public-safety infrastructure, transportation department, parks department and more, or contract out those responsibilities to the Fairfax County government or some other entity.
Because Arlington already is its own governmental entity, any governance changes agreed to down the road might be controversial, but would not require that significant a shift in government processes.
Until the post-Civil War period, the town (later city) of Alexandria was combined with what was known until 1920 as Alexandria County in a single political entity. Friction between what was then the more rural portion of Alexandria County (modern-day, not-so-rural Arlington) and the more populated town of Alexandria caused the two jurisdictions to agree to a political divorce in 1870.
Brian Trompeter contributed to this article.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
