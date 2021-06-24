[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Two venerable and well-versed members of the Arlington County Civic Federation’s leadership were honored June 15 as they wrap up service in their current capacities.
Michael Beer and Burt Bostwick were among those receiving certificates for exemplary service from Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar at the organization’s last meeting of the 2020-21 year.
Beer is the longstanding chair of the federation’s education committee. “It’s been a great pleasure to work with so many wonderful people,” Beer said at the meeting, offering the “hope that some other folks will step in to take [the committee] to new heights.”
Bostwick has led the federation’s revenues-and-expenditures committee, which looks at local-government budget issues, and has served as treasurer.
“It’s been a long and interesting time,” he said, promising that “I’ll be keeping an eye on the county budget as well as the Civic Federation budget.”
Gajadhar praised both, noting it was Beer who got him engaged in the Civic Federation. “I really relied on your counsel,” he said.
The recognition for each was “an honor well-deserved,” said federation delegate Kari Klaus, echoed by Jackie Snelling, a delegate and former Civic Federation president.
“Both have taught and helped me and so many more folks,” said Stefanie Pryor, also a former Civic Federation president.
Also honored with certificates for exemplary public service were collective honors for the organization’s legislation committee, as well as the staff at Virginia Hospital Center.
“The pandemic has really highlighted how critical medical workers are,” Gajadhar said in announcing the latter accolade.
The awards traditionally are announced at the Civic Federation’s annual banquet, held in early spring. The COVID crisis caused both the 2020 and 2021 events to be canceled.
Nonetheless, Civic Federation delegate John Vihstadt said the awards program, even in an online format, was “better than the Oscar, Grammy and Tony Awards combined.”
The awards represent “a time-honored tradition” and saluted “contributions to Arlington as well as the Civic Federation itself,” Gajadhar said.