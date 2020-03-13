The Arlington County Civic Federation has canceled its 2020 banquet over public-health concerns.
“This decision was not made lightly, but limiting or canceling non-essential public meetings is a critical component of the public-health strategy to limit the spread of the infection,” officials with the organization said.
The banquet had been scheduled for April 17. Those who already had purchased tickets will receive refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.