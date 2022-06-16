John Ford, a delegate from Tara-Leeway and chair of the public-services committee, on June 14 was elected to a one-year term as president of the Arlington County Civic Federation.
He succeeds Alan Gajadhar of Cherrydale, who served as president for a little over two years.
Ford was unopposed for re-election at the federation’s annual meeting, held in a hybrid in-person/online format.
Ron Haddox of Columbia Heights was elected vice president and Jim Todd of Cherrydale treasurer. Each was unopposed.
In the lone contested race of the evening, Allen Norton and David Smith – both of Bluemont – squared off for secretary, with Smith coming out on top.
Nine delegates filed for an equal number of slots on the board of directors, each being subject to an up-or-down vote. All were elected: Gajadhar, Dave Schutz, Jackie Snelling, Mary Wolterglass, Michael McMenamin, Nadia Conyers, Scott Miles, Suzanne Sundburg and Todd Truitt.
Ford said he was excited about the prospect of working with an “extraordinarily talented and dedicated group of colleagues whom I will be proud and honored to lead.”
The Civic Federation traces its roots back 106 years, when six homeowners associations banded together to make their voices heard. I the intervening years, it has grown to encompass both neighborhood groups and advocacy organizations. (For information on the organization, see the Website at www.civfed.org.)
Finding delegates willing to take on leadership roles is not always easy, said Adam Henderson, who chaired the nominating committee.
“A lot of work has been put into getting this slate,” he said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]