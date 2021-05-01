[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Civic Federation’s nominating committee is seeking candidates for 2021-22 officers and directors.
“Nominations are appropriate for those interested in a volunteer leadership role in civic affairs,” the organization said. “The Civic Federation provides a leadership experience for those interested in countywide policy, strategy and events.”
On the ballot in June will be seven board members plus the offices of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Nominees must be a delegate or alternate from a Civic Federation organization in good standing.
“The nomination committee has committed to a fair, open and transparent nominating process,” Civic Federation officials said, and “is seeking a diverse candidate pool” to fill positions.
Nominations are requested by May 15, although later nominations will be accepted. Under the organization’s bylaws, nominations from the floor of the June 15 meeting also will be accepted.
For information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
