The Arlington County Civic Federation is seeking public feedback on interactions with the Arlington government and school system, part of its current initiative looking at local governance.
Through Sept. 15, the organization will have an online survey available for those who live or work in Arlington, asking about their success, or lack of same, in having their voices heard in the corridors of local power.
Information gleaned in the survey will be used as part of the Civic Federation’s “TiGER” (Task Force in Governance and Elections Reform) initiative that is mulling possible changes in government structures for recommendation to the community next year.
The survey can be accessed at https://surveymonkey.com/r/CivFedTiGER. For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.civfed.org/tiger.