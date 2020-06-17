The Arlington County Civic Federation on June 16 ratified its leadership for the coming year.
Allan Gajadhar, who has served as interim president for the past six months following the resignation of Sandy Newton due to illness, will continue as president for the coming year.
Tina Worden will serve as vice president; Allen Norton will be secretary; and Burton Bostwick will serve as treasurer.
Members-at-large of the board of directors will include Michael Cantwell, Eric Cassel, Mike McMenamin, Stacy Meyer and John Vihstadt. Cantwell and Vihstadt are new board members; Cassel, McMenamin and Meyer are returning.
Founded in 1915 by six civic associations, the Civic Federation today numbers about 80 organizations in its ranks. Each member organization is permitted to send up to four voting delegates and four alternates to meetings.
For the past three months, the organization has been meeting “virtually” using Zoom and Facebook. The 2020-21 meeting schedule is expected to start in September and could be held either at Virginia Hospital Center (the usual meeting spot) or online, depending on public-health conditions.
For information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
