The Arlington County Civic Federation will hold its annual meeting with County Board members on Monday, Jan. 3 following completion of the County Board’s 6 p.m. organizational meeting, which usually takes about 45 minutes.
The meeting will be held at the Ellen Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., and also can be viewed on Zoom.
Those planning to attend “virtually” need to register in advance. For specifics, see the Website at www.civfed.org.