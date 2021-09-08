[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s looking more and more like a second consecutive general election will be conducted mostly in a “virtual” environment.
The Arlington County Civic Federation has announced plans to hold its Sept. 14 candidate forum in an online format, as the organization plans to continue meeting virtually “at least through December,” Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar said.
The forum – for which individuals must register in advance via www.civfed.org – is slated to feature candidates for County Board, School Board and House of Delegates. The forums will be part of a meeting that begins at 7 p.m.
Getting the jump on the Civic Federation this year was the Arlington Committee of 100, which planned on holding its candidate forum (County Board and School Board) online on Sept. 8.