The Arlington County Civic Federation’s environmental-affairs committee will host a meeting on tree canopy on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Community Center.
“We want to move toward a new vision of what Arlington’s urban forest can be,” organizers noted.
For additional information and to register, e-mail Mary Glass at environmental.affairs.chair@civfed.org.
