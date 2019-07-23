Arlington civic leader to receive Spirit of Community Award

Educator and civic leader Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr. has been announced as recipient of the 2019 William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation.
“Dr. Taylor and his family have been making a positive impact in Arlington for generations,” foundation board chair Avril Ussery Sisk said in announcing the selection.
Taylor will be honored at the annual Spirit of Community luncheon, to be held Oct. 15 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel.
Taylor, who spent more than 30 years as an administrator at the University of the District of Columbia, is an Arlington native and is former president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP and the Nauck (now Green Valley) Civic Association. He also long has been a leader at Macedonia Baptist Church, and is the author of “Bridge Builders of Nauck/Green Valley: Past and Present.”
The Spirit of Community Award is named in honor of Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who in the early 1990s conceived the idea of a community foundation to support charitable and educational initiatives in the community. Among those who have earned the Spirit of Community Award in past years: John Milliken, Elizabeth Campbell, Walter Tejada, Judy Connally, Rich Doud, Meg Tuccillo, Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, Rich Doud, Meg Tuccillo, Jonathan Kinney, Lola Reinsch and the duo of John Andelin and Ginger Geoffrey.
