The death of an Arlington civic activist in the Turks & Caicos Islands appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time coupled with increasing – and apparently largely uncontrolled – gang activity in the British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas.
Kent Carter, the first vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was one of two men killed in an Oct. 2 incident around 6 p.m. during a vacation to celebrate his 40th birthday.
According to news reports on the island, Carter and his girlfriend were returning from an outing with a tour guide when men pulled alongside their vehicle and began shooting at it.
The tour guide also was killed; Carter’s companion survived, likely as she was shielded by his body.
Officers responding to the event also faced a hail of gunfire, with one officer being shot and injured.
The incident caused the U.S. Department of State to issue a slightly elevated – Level 2 – advisory for American citizens traveling to the islands. And it is merely the latest in a spate of increasing violence between rival drug gangs on the island that is spilling over to impact residents and visitors alike.
News coverage from Turks & Caicos suggested that trouble has been escalating over the past year, but government officials appear to have downplayed it – perhaps out of fear of losing lucrative tourist dollars. But a spike upward in incidents, including murder, starting in September has led the government to be more vocal.
“It is related to Jamaican gangs and serious transnational crime,” Turks & Caicos Gov. Nigel Dakin said in remarks Oct. 3 to the island’s House of Assembly. “It remains ongoing and it will not stop unless we stop it.” Haitian gangs also are vying for control of drug trade on the island, leaders say, with competing sides using military-grade weaponry to gain and maintain strongholds.
The territory’s leadership has sought assistance from the United Kingdom, but is being hampered by a populace afraid – perhaps justifiably so – in assisting.
“With witnesses and victims not prepared to talk, even those who have been shot, the policing challenge is significant,” the governor was quoted by the Turks & Caicos Weekly News.
(Dakin is a British diplomat who since 2019 has represented the British crown and serves as de-facto head of state of the territory. As such, he has ultimate authority over policing and security issues there.)
Carter, an Arlington real-estate professional, had become heavily invested in local issues, including changes to county policing practices.
“Kent gave his best to strengthen our community and promote social justice throughout our region,” said Rev. DeLishia Davis, who chairs the religious-affairs committee of the Arlington branch of the NAACP.
“While his presence will be sorely missed, his legacy will continue on for generations to come,” Pastor Davis said. “We will process this grief and grow stronger together in due season.”
