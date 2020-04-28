Virginians aiming to tie the knot can now do so “virtually” through the Arlington County Circuit Court clerk’s office.
The office on April 27 issued its first licenses via a new online-verification procedure, put in place to avoid face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marriage-license applications have been on hold since early April in Arlington, and prohibitions on applying in person are expected to continue until at least mid-May. The new, online process is done via a teleconference between the betrothed and a member of the staff of the clerk’s office, who verifies information and will mail out a completed application to the happy couple for signatures. After receiving back the completed application and $30 fee, the clerk’s office will issue the license and mail it out.
(For full details, see the Website at https://courts.arlingtonva.us/circuit-court/marriage/.)
The clerk’s office cautioned that the backlog of those wishing to get their licenses might lead to delays in scheduling teleconferences. Arlington traditionally has had one of the highest number of marriage-license-applications processed in Virginia (its location on a Metro line makes it a favorite).
A couple can go to any Circuit Court in Virginia to obtain a marriage license. There are no residency requirements to obtain a license in Virginia, but the resulting marriage must take place in the commonwealth. The clerk’s office does not perform weddings, but maintains a list of available officiants who will do so for a modest fee.
