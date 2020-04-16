It hasn’t been without hiccups, given the current public-health pandemic, but those requiring the services of the Arlington Circuit Court Clerk’s Office largely have been getting what they need.
“Amazingly, even with social-distancing and limited on-site staff, the clerk’s office is still running smoothly,” Clerk of Court Paul Ferguson told the Sun Gazette on April 15.
“The ability to buy, sell or refinance a property continues, which is important to both residents and businesses,” Ferguson said. “Our land-records office is receiving most transactions via e-recording. In addition, drop boxes are available in our hallway for paper filings.”
The office continues to conduct probate appointments and process and issue concealed-handgun permits and notary-public commissions, Ferguson said. While the office in recent weeks has not been able to issue marriage licenses, there is an effort afoot to begin providing them through video applications in coming weeks.
Ferguson, a former County Board member who was elected to the post in 2007 and is in the midst of his second eight-year term as clerk, said his office will be ready to “return to normal operations whenever the virus subsides and the guidance from the governor and county manager supports us doing so.”
Jury trials, however, are unlikely to resume until June at the earliest, and grand-jury sessions also are in flux, Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.