The Arlington Committee of 100 will open 2022 with a program on how the county government and school system will tackle the coming year.
“We’ll hear from top leaders in both local-government sectors about what priority issues they plan to address,” organizers said.
County Manager Mark Schwartz and Arlington Public Schools chief operating officer John Mayo are slated to take part.
The program will be held online on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Registration is required.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.