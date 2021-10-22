[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Win, lose or draw – and good lord, please don’t let it be a draw – the Arlington Committee of 100 will look at the results and impact of the 2021 statewide and local political races at its November meeting.
Featured in the online forum will be Jill Caiazzo, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee; Matthew Hurtt, communications director for the Arlington County Republican Committee; and David Ramadan, a former state delegate who currently serves as an adjunct professor at George Mason University.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., and will be archived for those unable to attend in person.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.