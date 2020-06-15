The Arlington Committee of 100 continues rolling with the punches even as the COVID-19 pandemic has put its in-person gatherings on hold.
“We find ourselves adapting,” organization president Lynn Juhl said, asking the questions everyone wants the answers to: “When will this be over, and what will it look like [then]?”
The Committee of 100, which dates to 1954, on June 10 held an online candidate forum between contenders for the July 7 County Board special election. Though there was the occasional snafu – the world is still learning how to correctly “unmute” at the appropriate times – the proceedings went relatively smoothly.
In normal times, the Committee of 100 meets monthly at Marymount University, with dinner followed by a program.
These days, dinner (and libations) are the responsibility of those Zoom-ing in from their homes, but “we are still doing our open and vigorous discussions,” Juhl said.
The July 8 meeting will feature historian and author Charlie Clark discussing the 1920 name change from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County.”
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
