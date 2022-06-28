Gerald Laporte has been tapped to serve as chair of the Arlington Committee of 100 for the coming year, succeeding Hannah Dannensfelser.
Laporte has lived in Arlington for 35 years and has been active in community affairs for much of that time. He is a retired attorney and political scientist.
Also tapped to serve in leadership roles for the organization were Lizzette Arias (vice chair), Jeanne Broyhill (secretary) and Tamon Honda (treasurer).
New board members for the coming year include Richard Lolich, Devanshi Patel and Tony Weaver. Returning board members include Dannenfelser, Linc Cummings, Patrick Hope, Wilma Jones, Lynn Juhl, Scott Pedowitz, Daniel Sanchez and John Vihstadt.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
