The Arlington Committee of 100 will host an online candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., serving as the effective kickoff of the fall campaign season.
County Board candidates Takis Karantonis, Mike Cantwell, Audrey Clement and Adam Theo have been invited to participate, as have School Board contenders Mary Kadera and Mike Webb.
Registration is required to view the event; for information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org. The forum will be recorded and posted online.
Traditionally, the annual candidate forum of the Arlington County Civic Federation was held the day after Labor Day, serving as the unofficial kickoff of campaign season. But in recent years the Civic Federation has moved its event to later in September, giving the Committee of 100 first crack at the general-election candidates.