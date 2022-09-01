The Arlington Committee of 100 will kick off its 2022-23 season with a program on the Arlington County Civic Federation’s TiGER [Task Force in Government and Election Reform] recommendations.
The event, to be held online, will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
The TiGER task force worked through 2021 and the early part of 2022 to develop recommendations on changes to the basic format of Arlington governance, which has been in place since the 1930s. No final vote by the organization’s membership has been taken on the proposals, and no recommendations are binding on state or local officials.
Recommendations from the panel include expanding the County Board and School Board from five to seven members each; moving from local elections every year to every other year; having board chairs serve for longer than the current one-year-in-and-out rotation; and moving from winner-take-all to ranked-choice voting for elections.
Some of the proposed changes could be implemented at the local level, but expansion of the County Board would require approval of both the General Assembly and governor. Given the seeming disinclination of Gov. Youngkin to be friendly toward the powers that be in Arlington (where he received just 23 percent of the vote), such a proposal might well be a nonstarter.
Panelists for the Sept. 14 event, and registration information, will be posted at https://arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
