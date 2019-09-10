The Arlington Commission for the Arts will host a community conversation on arts priorities on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.
The event follows up on the County Board’s adoption in June of the “Enriching Lives” arts and culture strategy for the county government.
The event is free, and will include a light reception. For information and to register, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2lw7uPT.
A similar forum is slated for Monday, Oct. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.