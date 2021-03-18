[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Community Foundation has opened its annual STEM Workforce Development Teacher Fellowship program, which provides Arlington Public Schools’ teachers with opportunities to learn about workplace needs in STEM [science, technology, engineering, math].
The funding helps teachers “use the experience to enhance student learning to match workplace expectations in a selected industry,” foundation officials noted.
STEM fellows will participate in a three-week summer program, receiving up to a $4,000 stipend upon completion.
The deadline is March 29. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
