The Arlington Community Foundation has opened its 2022 scholarship program, featuring 70 college scholarships worth more than $525,000.
“Generous individuals, families, companies and organizations fund the scholarships, which have their own unique eligibility criteria,” the foundation said. “But only one application is required to be considered for all the available scholarships.”
Over the last decade, the foundation has awarded more than $5 million to Arlington students attending college.
“When I received the Arlington Community Foundation scholarship, I cried,” said Enji Tuvshinzaya, a former recipient. “It meant an open door and new opportunities. It was special because I felt supported by my community.”
Applications are due by Jan. 31, with stipends being announced in the spring. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.