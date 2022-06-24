Arlington Community Foundation scholarships help ease transition of college

Back in person for the first time since the pandemic, the Arlington Community Foundation’s annual scholarship presentation lauded 92 students who received new funding totaling nearly $600,000, while a large number of renewal scholarships also were bestowed.
More than 60 scholarship funds support these student awards, each with its own eligibility criteria, with many of them designed to support students facing significant financial barriers to higher education.
The ceremony was held June 6 at Kenmore Middle School. Many of the funders and supporters of the scholarships also attended the event, where they were able to meet and connect with their scholarship recipient(s) for the first time.
During the ceremony, Brian Marroquín, Graduate Fellow at Georgetown University and a National Urban Fellow, took the stage to offer words of inspiration to the scholars.
“Look for the helpers in all situations,” he advised. “Every college is invested in seeing you succeed – just like Arlington, and just like the people in this room.”
“Community is not a thing, it’s an activity,” Marroquín said. “It’s something you do. Join clubs, volunteer, work: This is how you find friends, mentors and allies. People who support you during your college journey can come from places you least expect it. Be kind, and lift others as you climb.”
The scholarship recipients were honored by Community Foundation board chair Jade Gong and Randolph Elementary School teacher (and former scholarship recipient) Angel Lopez, who greeted each student on stage.
The scholarship awards are made possible by the generosity of numerous individuals, families, businesses and organizations that have established named scholarship funds or provided gifts to the Community Scholarship Fund. Since 1991, the generosity of those involved has enabled Arlington Community Foundation to award more than $6 million in scholarships to Arlington students.
For information on the initiative, and a complete list of scholarship recipients, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
