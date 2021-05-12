[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
He’s held the gig part-time for decades, and now Stephen MacIsaac, the Arlington government’s county attorney, will be heading to Virginia Railway Express full-time.
The transit agency on May 10 announced it had tapped MacIsaac as its new full-time general counsel. He starts on May 31.
“Having someone who can provide sage legal advice to help move our commuter-rail system forward is invaluable,” said Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who chairs the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, one of two regional bodies – along with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission – that operated the transit system.
MacIsaac has provided part-time legal counsel to VRE since the transit agency’s establishment in the 1980s, first while working for the Prince William County government and, since 2000, while working for Arlington. He also briefly served as the transit agency’s acting director of operations in 2000.
Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol, who chairs the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, said MacIsaac would provide high-quality “legal experience, subject-matter experience and dedication” to his new full-time post.
“The complexity of passenger rail in Virginia is growing significantly,” Cristol said.
VRE currently provides morning service from the outer suburbs to Alexandria, Arlington and the District of Columbia, reversing the process in the afternoons. But the agency aims to expand service, adding off-peak-direction travel as well as weekend service, in coming years.