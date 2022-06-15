Arlington County Board members on June 18 are slated to approve four projects as part of the Neighborhood Complete Streets initiative.
If approved, the projects will involve:
• Construction of one block of missing sidewalk on South Irving Street between 6th Street South and 7th Street South in Arlington Heights.
• Construction of improved transit stops, intersection and pedestrian-safety measures on 28th Street South between South Meade Street and 26th Street South in Long Branch Creek.
• Construction of improved pedestrian crossings on North Fairfax Drive between Arlington Boulevard and North Barton Street in Clarendon-Courthouse.
• Construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant section of sidewalk near the AT&T building on 9th Street South between South Walter Reed Drive and South Highland Street in Arlington Heights.
The projects were considered by the Neighborhood Complete Streets Committee at a meeting in April. The proposals were supported unanimously except the 9th Street South project, which was approved on a vote of 9-1 with two abstentions.
