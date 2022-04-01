Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local advisory bodies.
Gary Dean, Lisa Ortiz, David Smith, Sasha Ridley, Martin Ennis-Osorio, Anika Montgomery, Julie Evans, Gary Coffey and James Miller were appointed to the Community Oversight Board (addressing police issues), with Ortiz designated as chair and Dean designated vice chair.Margaret McGilvray was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Caroline Romano was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women.
Nicholas Cicero was appointed and Carlton Newton was reappointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee. Anna Strasburger was appointed to the Community Services Board. Taylor Lawch was reappointed to the Crystal City Citizens Review Committee. Stephen Manlove was appointed to the Economic Development Commission. Samuel Rice was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
Fatima Argun, Stephan Kline and Christopher Wimbush were appointed to the Human Rights Commission. John Johnson was appointed to the Technology Commission. Matt Royer and Julio Basurto were appointed to the Tenant-Landlord Commission.
