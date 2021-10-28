[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local commissions:
Courtney Myers was appointed to the Board of Building Code Appeals. Wendy Carria and Lynne Kozma were reappointed to the Community Services Board. Flavia Sampaio was reappointed to the Economic Development Commission. John Tuohy, Peter Robertson, Brian Sigritz and Thelma Askey were reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
Mark Turnbull was reappointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Kathleen McSweeney was reappointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission. Sergio Enriquez was reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. Gregory Gimenez was appointed to the Sports Commission. June Locker was appointed to the Transportation Commission.