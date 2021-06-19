[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members have made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Laura Economos was appointed to the Aurora House Citizens Advisory Committee. Kellen MacBeth was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Linda Delgado was appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Ann Barbour was reappointed to the Disability Advisory Commission. Daniel Masresha, Vicky Virasingh and Janetta Brewer were appointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Jacob Shrader and Barbara Meadows were appointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Gillian Burgess was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. David Husband was reappointed to the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Elisa Ortiz was reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission.
Michael Nardolilli was reappointed to the board of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks). Peter Harnik was appointed and Neal Hunter was reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. John Mingus was reappointed to the Sports Commission.