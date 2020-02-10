The Arlington County Board recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Gary Thayer was reappointed to the Arlington Independent Media board of directors. John Vihstadt was appointed to the Audit Committee. Chris McConnell was appointed to the Commission for the Arts. Lawrence Smith was reappointed to the Ballston Business Improvement District. Anika Montgomery and Karen Serfis were appointed and Eric Berkey and Paul Brown were reappointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing.
Christer Ahl, Rob Mandle and Jane Siegel were reappointed to the Crystal City Citizen Review Council. Carrie Thompson was appointed to the Environment & Energy Conservation Commission. David Kinney was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Sukari Pinnock-Fitts, Susie Lee and Kiley Tibbetts were reappointed to the Human Rights Commission. Phil Klingelhofer was appointed to the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust.
Paul Ferguson was reappointed to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority board of directors. David Carlson, Devanshi Patel, Judy Hadden, Michael Brown and John Andelin were reappointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families.
