Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Sonia Salinas and Bill Wiggins were appointed and Brian Sigritz was reappointed to the Audit Committee. Kenneth Matzkin was reappointed to the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments. Larry Smith and Sid Mansur were appointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Helenanne Connelly was reappointed to the Human Rights Commission. Alistair Watson was appointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Margurete Luter was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women.
