Arlington County Board members on Jan. 26 made the following appointments to advisory bodies.
Luanne Lohr was appointed and John Vihstadt was reappointed to the Audit Committee. Carrie Thompson was reappointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Anne Curley and Anikia Kwinanan were reappointed to the Commission for the Arts. Victor Jones was appointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Commission.
Carlo Ninassi and J.J. Singh were reappointed to the Economic Development Commission. David Howell was appointed and Caroline Haynes was reappointed to the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Andy Greenwood, Benjamin Malakoff and Alistair Watson were appointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission. David Ansell was appointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission.
Eric Bozoian and Gretchen Hickey were appointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. John Andelin, Devanshi Patel and Michael Brown were reappointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Sara Carioscia, James Derr and Min Shin were appointed to the Rosslyn Business Improvement District board of directors. Jane Terry was appointed to the Transportation Commission.
